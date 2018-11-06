×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Ex-world champ swimmer Magnini banned 4 years for doping

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    06 Nov 2018, 20:56 IST
AP Image

ROME (AP) — Two-time swimming world champion Filippo Magnini has been banned for four years for doping.

Italy's anti-doping agency issued the verdict for the retired swimmer on Tuesday, and gave the same sentence to Magnini's relay teammate, Michele Santucci.

Both were found guilty of using and attempting to use banned substances.

The swimmers were linked to nutritionist Guido Porcellini, who was banned for 30 years for distributing illegal drugs.

Magnini, who won the 100-meter freestyle at the 2005 and 2007 world championships and a relay bronze at the 2004 Olympics, has never tested positive and maintains that he never doped. He was an outspoken critic of doping throughout his career, having taken part in an "I am doping free" initiative.

Magnini says, "I didn't do anything. This sentence is ridiculous."

The anti-doping prosecutor was seeking an eight-year ban for Magnini.

Santucci teamed with Magnini when Italy won bronze in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2015 worlds.

Associated Press
NEWS
Former swim champion Magnini's doping decision postponed
RELATED STORY
Lochte's lawyer to AP: Swimmer counseled for alcohol use
RELATED STORY
WADA has 400 doping cases from whistleblowers
RELATED STORY
White House, athletes pressure anti-doping body to reform
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Athletes who were caught Doping
RELATED STORY
Swimmer Rikako Ikee: A smiling face for 2020 Tokyo Olympics
RELATED STORY
Rakhimov dealt blow before amateur boxing presidential vote
RELATED STORY
AP Interview: WADA says Russia critics harming doping fight
RELATED STORY
Testing time for Sri Lanka swimmer Peiris at Asian Games
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Inspired by Muhammad Ali, para...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us