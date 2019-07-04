Ezekiel Elliott won't face NFL discipline over Las Vegas incident

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has avoided punishment following an incident at a musical festival in Las Vegas this year.

Elliott was detained by police after he appeared to shove a member of staff at the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in May.

After a meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Elliot escaped suspension as he did not violate the leagues personal conduct policy.

"Immediately following reports of an incident in Las Vegas in May involving Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL conducted a comprehensive investigation that included interviews with multiple witnesses, including security personnel and others with direct involvement, as well as a review of documentary and other information," the league said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday, as part of the review, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Mr. Elliott to reinforce the standards of conduct expected of him and the consequences for failing to meet those standards.

"Mr. Elliott acknowledged that he demonstrated poor judgment and committed to make better choices in the future. He volunteered to take advantage of the resources available to help him continue to grow personally.

"Commissioner Goodell determined there was no violation of the personal conduct policy and no further action is warranted."

Elliott had shared a statement via Twitter on Tuesday, confirming the meeting and promising to work hard to ensure he stays out of trouble in the future.

"I need to work harder on myself to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future," Elliott wrote, in part. "I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again."

Elliott served a six-game suspension in 2017 following an NFL investigation into domestic violence allegations made by his ex-girlfriend, despite him not being charged with a crime.

In April, Dallas picked up the fifth-year option on Elliott's rookie contract that will pay him $9.1million for the 2020 season.