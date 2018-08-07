Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Facial recognition system set to be used in Olympic security

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    07 Aug 2018, 12:52 IST
AP Image

TOKYO (AP) — A facial recognition system will be used across an Olympics for the first time as Tokyo organizers work to keep security tight and efficient at dozens of venues during the 2020 Games.

The NeoFace technology developed by NEC Corp. will be customized to monitor every accredited person — including athletes, officials, staff and media — at more than 40 venues, games villages and media centers, Olympic and company officials said Tuesday.

Local organizers said Tokyo will be the first Olympic host to introduce the face recognition technology at all venues. The system is expected to effectively eliminate entry with forged IDs, reduce congestion at accredited waiting lines and reduce athletes' stress under hot weather.

Tsuyoshi Iwashita, Tokyo 2020 executive director of security, said venues that are spread within and outside of the capital would be a big burden in achieving high levels of security.

"By introducing the face recognition system, we hope to achieve high levels of safety, efficiency and smooth operation at security check points before entry," he said, adding that the system would contribute to less stressful environment for athletes.

Iwashita said a test last year showed gate checks using the facial recognition was more than twice the pace of the conventional system using X-ray with visual siting by security guards.

The facial images of every accredited person for the Olympics and Paralympics will be collected after the approval process and stored in a database to be used to verify identities at accreditation check points.

NEC says its biometric identification technology is used at airports and elsewhere in 70 countries, including Japan.

Associated Press
NEWS
Asian Games 2018: Ministry steps in after IOA tells minor...
RELATED STORY
Sinkovic brothers take first step on Olympic rowing mission
RELATED STORY
World Cup security Putin's top priority but threats loom
RELATED STORY
Olympic observers find skepticism over anti-doping program
RELATED STORY
Fighting sex abuse in Olympic sports a difficult task
RELATED STORY
Igarashi set to catch a wave in surfing's Olympic debut
RELATED STORY
Between Rio and Tokyo, Paltrinieri looks for Olympic feeling
RELATED STORY
IndyCar adds eye-tracking system to concussion test protocol
RELATED STORY
Suspect confesses in killing of Olympic figure skater
RELATED STORY
From the gym to the Garden: Pro dodgeball grows to big stage
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us