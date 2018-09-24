Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Falcons lose Ricardo Allen for season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    24 Sep 2018, 22:12 IST
allen-ricardo-92418-usnews-getty-ftr
Ricardo Allen

The Atlanta Falcons have been dealt another defensive blow after safety Ricardo Allen tore his Achilles and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Allen was injured in the second half of Sunday's 43-37 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints and had to be carried off the field as he could not put weight on his left foot.

The Falcons confirmed the extent of the injury via their official website on Monday and it represents another significant loss to an ailing defense.

They are already missing safety Keanu Neal (knee surgery), linebacker Deion Jones (broken foot) and defensive ends Takk McKinley and Derrick Shelby (both groin).

The battered defense showed on Sunday when the Falcons gave up 534 yards to Drew Brees and the rest of the Saints offense. 

According to reports, the Falcons have already asked about signing free agent safety Eric Reid to help take the load off Jordan Richards, Damontae Kazee, Robert Alford and Keith Tandy.

Omnisport
NEWS
Little defense to be found in Saints' OT win over Falcons
RELATED STORY
Ryan shines with arm and legs, Falcons beat Panthers 31-24
RELATED STORY
Drew Brees' TD run in OT lifts Saints past Falcons 43-37
RELATED STORY
Falcons G Levitre (triceps) out for season, 3rd player down
RELATED STORY
Falcons WR Julio Jones will report to training camp
RELATED STORY
AP source: Falcons won't offer WR Jones new deal this year
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: Saints-Falcons, SF-KC stacks for Week 3
RELATED STORY
Falcons safety Keanu Neal out for season with torn ACL
RELATED STORY
Falcons survive to beat Panthers 31-24 in NFC South thriller
RELATED STORY
Falcons' Kazee ejected for hit on Panthers QB Newton
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us