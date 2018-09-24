Falcons lose Ricardo Allen for season

Ricardo Allen

The Atlanta Falcons have been dealt another defensive blow after safety Ricardo Allen tore his Achilles and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Allen was injured in the second half of Sunday's 43-37 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints and had to be carried off the field as he could not put weight on his left foot.

The Falcons confirmed the extent of the injury via their official website on Monday and it represents another significant loss to an ailing defense.

They are already missing safety Keanu Neal (knee surgery), linebacker Deion Jones (broken foot) and defensive ends Takk McKinley and Derrick Shelby (both groin).

BREAKING: S Ricardo Allen suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday and will be out for the remainder of the season.



STORY - https://t.co/zoQCcemQ3T pic.twitter.com/BKUgVtKbnB — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 24, 2018

The battered defense showed on Sunday when the Falcons gave up 534 yards to Drew Brees and the rest of the Saints offense.

According to reports, the Falcons have already asked about signing free agent safety Eric Reid to help take the load off Jordan Richards, Damontae Kazee, Robert Alford and Keith Tandy.