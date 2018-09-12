Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Falcons place LB Jones on injured reserve

News
13   //    12 Sep 2018, 03:12 IST
atlanta-falcons-10715-usnews-getty-FTR
Atlanta Falcons logo

The Atlanta Falcons placed linebacker Deion Jones on injured reserve with a foot injury on Tuesday.

Jones suffered the injury in the Falcons' 18-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

"Following the game last Thursday, Deion reported soreness in his foot, so we sent him for further tests," head coach Dan Quinn said.

"We got the results of those tests back today, and he unfortunately will require a procedure that will result in us having to place him on injured reserve.

"We are bummed for Deion, but we do expect to get him back at some point this season. He represents all that we are looking for in a Falcon player, and while he will not be on the field for us right now, he will continue to have a presence in our building."

A third-year linebacker, Jones was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Jones has recorded 253 tackles, 23 pass defenses, seven interceptions and two touchdowns in his first three seasons.

While Jones is expected back at some point this year, safety Keanu Neal was placed on IR with a knee injury and his season is likely over.

The Falcons (0-1) made several transactions on Monday, including signing linebacker Corey Nelson and safety Keith Tandy.

