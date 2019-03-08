×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Frenchman Nicolas Petit retakes lead in Alaska's Iditarod

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    08 Mar 2019, 07:50 IST
AP Image

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Frenchman Nicolas Petit is back in the lead in Alaska's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Petit had earlier led the 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) race and retook the top spot Thursday. He was first to leave the checkpoint at the ghost town of Iditarod, the halfway point of this year's race.

He left with all 14 of his dogs.

In second place is Aliy (AL'-ee) Zirkle. The three-time second-place finisher was in the lead earlier Thursday, when she was first to reach the Iditarod checkpoint.

For that feat, she picks up some swag. She can decide between $3,000 in gold nuggets or a top-end cellphone with free service for a year.

In third place is defending champion Joar Ulsom of Norway.

Associated Press
NEWS
Veteran musher Aliy Zirkle takes lead in Alaska's Iditarod
RELATED STORY
Defending Iditarod champ remains self-proclaimed 'goofball'
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Iditarod takes mushers through Alaska wilderness
RELATED STORY
Big crowds cheer kick off of Alaska's famed Iditarod race
RELATED STORY
Alaska musher leads in the early stage of the Iditarod
RELATED STORY
Image issues hound start of Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Crowds cheer kickoff of Alaska's famed Iditarod
RELATED STORY
The Latest: French musher takes lead in Iditarod race
RELATED STORY
Seavey to skip Iditarod for second straight year
RELATED STORY
Norwegian maintains Iditarod lead, loses out on beaver mitts
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us