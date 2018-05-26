Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Figure skating champion Zagitova gets dog for gold

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 17:51 IST
    AP Image

    MOSCOW (AP) — Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova has been given a Japanese akita dog in a ceremony involving Japan's prime minister.

    Zagitova said at this year's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics that she had fallen in love with the akita breed — which she calls a "devoted friend" — while training before the Games.

    Her parents said they would consider having a dog if she won in Japan.

    Japanese dog enthusiasts then rallied round to send the 16-year-old the puppy, named Masaru, or "victory".

    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie attended Saturday's ceremony in Moscow during a visit for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

    Zagitova won gold in February, beating her friend and fellow Russian Evgenia Medvedeva.

