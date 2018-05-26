Figure skating champion Zagitova gets dog for gold

Figure skating champion Zagitova gets dog for gold

Associated Press NEWS News 26 May 2018, 17:51 IST 61 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

MOSCOW (AP) — Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova has been given a Japanese akita dog in a ceremony involving Japan's prime minister.

Zagitova said at this year's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics that she had fallen in love with the akita breed — which she calls a "devoted friend" — while training before the Games.

Her parents said they would consider having a dog if she won in Japan.

Japanese dog enthusiasts then rallied round to send the 16-year-old the puppy, named Masaru, or "victory".

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie attended Saturday's ceremony in Moscow during a visit for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Zagitova won gold in February, beating her friend and fellow Russian Evgenia Medvedeva.