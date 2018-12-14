×
FIS intends to strip Luitz of win for using oxygen mask

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    14 Dec 2018, 20:31 IST
AP Image

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — The International Ski Federation intends to strip German racer Stefan Luitz of his first World Cup win for using an oxygen mask but will not seek a further ban.

FIS secretary general Sarah Lewis said Friday that the German Ski Association has been notified that the rules call for "disqualification from the race at the event where the offense occurred."

Racing in a giant slalom in Beaver Creek, Colorado, this month that started at an altitude of 10,340 feet (3,152 meters), Luitz was seen using an oxygen tank between runs. He won by retaining his first-run lead.

The victory ended runner-up Marcel Hirscher's five-race winning streak in the event but the Olympic champion in giant slalom could yet be awarded the win.

FIS anti-doping rules state oxygen tanks cannot be brought to race venues, and "competition results achieved after the use of the equipment shall be automatically disqualified."

"It's part of the anti-doping and medical guide regulation but it's related to a prohibited method so it's very different from blood doping or taking of anabolic steroids and different offenses are categorized in different ways," Lewis said. "This is just a breach of the regulations."

The German association was informed of the FIS decision this week and now has two weeks to request a hearing before a decision will be made. After the decision is issued, the German association can appeal the ruling to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

While there were reports that other German skiers also used oxygen masks, Lewis said no other athletes were investigated.

Associated Press
NEWS
German skier could lose 1st win for getting extra oxygen
Marcel Hirscher wins big again in a World Cup giant slalom
Luitz holds off Hirscher to win giant slalom at Beaver Creek
Cousins, defense lead Vikings over Eagles 23-21
Fast start leads Cardinals past 49ers 28-18 for 1st win
Las Vegas to host 2020 NFL Draft
Snowfall, wind cancel season-opening men's World Cup race
Schmidhofer takes Lake Louise downhill for 1st World Cup win
Missed FG after unusual call helps 'Skins top Cowboys 20-17
USA Gymnastics files for bankruptcy after sex-abuse scandal
