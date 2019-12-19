Fit-again 49ers star Sherman revels in Pro Bowl recognition

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman took pride in his fifth Pro Bowl selection as he confirmed his readiness for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Sherman will return from a hamstring injury in the NFC West encounter at Levi's Stadium after missing the 29-22 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

San Francisco (11-3) have the chance to sweep the Rams (8-6) and should benefit from a buoyant Sherman, who completed practice on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a resurgence this season, posting 53 tackles and three interceptions through 13 games to gain his first Pro Bowl nod since 2016.

"It means a lot," Sherman said. "Just being able to show yourself. You can believe something all you want but to be able to accomplish it and be able to go out there and get it done is a whole different thing.

"I think at the end of the day, the hard work, the perseverance, the hours that I've put in, everything came to fruition and I accomplished what I set out to accomplish.

"Obviously we have bigger goals at hand, but it's definitely something to check off the list."

Sherman's selection triggered a guarantee of his base salary – which has risen from $7million to $8m – thanks to a stipulation in his 49ers contract inserted on the advice of his wife, Ashley Moss.

"They wanted some security and we wanted some security," the Super Bowl champion said.

"And they were like, 'if you're the player we know you are, then it will work out. The incentives will come into play and you'll make the money that you deserve to make.' But I said, 'even if I do that, I still won't have any security for the next year'.

"And my wife was like, 'well, why don't you just make the Pro Bowl and the things that trigger him to get those incentives, guarantee his next year's deal. Because if he's making the Pro Bowl or he's making All-Pro, it means he's playing like the player you guys thought he was'.

"It worked out perfectly. They agreed."