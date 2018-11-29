Five India players score half-centuries in tour match

SYDNEY (AP) — Five players scored half-centuries for India as the tourists finally got their scheduled four-day match under way Thursday after rain washed out play on the first day.

India made 358 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, while a Cricket Australia XI was 24 without loss in reply late Thursday.

Prithvi Shaw top-scored for India with 66 while captain Virat Kohli added 64.

The 19-year-old Shaw scored a century on test debut last month and is expected to open the batting at Adelaide Oval next week in the first test against Australia. The right-hander stroked 11 boundaries.

CA XI captain Sam Whiteman won the toss and decided to bowl.

The match was only originally scheduled for three days before Cricket Australia (CA) agreed to add Wednesday's earlier start at India's request.

The first of the four-test series begins Dec. 6 in Adelaide. The teams play the final test beginning Jan. 3 at the SCG, with others at Perth and Melbourne in between.