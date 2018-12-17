Foles fuels Eagles' upset win over Rams

The playoff chasing Philadelphia Eagles shocked the Los Angeles Rams 30-23 behind an impressive performance from quarterback Nick Foles.

NFL Super Bowl champions the Eagles entered Sunday's contest against the Rams as underdogs. But, they left the LA Memorial Coliseum winning their third game in the last four weeks and further frustrating a once unstoppable Los Angeles team.

Foles, playing in place of injured team-mate Carson Wentz, had his best performance since the 2017 playoffs in the win against the top-seeded Rams, who suffered their first home defeat of the season.

Eagles QB Foles went 24-of-31 passing for 270 yards and no touchdowns. He was picked off once by a Los Angeles defense that tried to keep the Rams in the game.

But, the deficit — which at 17 was the Rams' (11-3) second largest of the season — became too big to overcome as the Eagles (7-7) kept their postseason chances alive.

Spoiled comeback was cause for celebration

Before beating the New York Giants in week 12 with a late field goal, the Eagles could barely string together wins while fighting injuries and working through the growing pains of new additions, like receiver Golden Tate. So, when the Rams were in position for a comeback Sunday, it seemed as though Philadelphia would miss an opportunity to return to the playoffs.

But, a huge special teams play sealed the Eagles improbable win.

It was late in the fourth quarter when Philadelphia's special teams recovered a fumble. Even though the Eagles never converted the turnover into points, it took enough time off the clock to pressure quarterback Jared Goff and company.

The Rams had one last chance with just over a minute left, but two botched plays, where the receivers stayed in bounds, did not give Goff enough time to execute a game-changing drive.

Foles took advantage of talented receiving corps

Foles is no stranger to the Eagles' offense. After all, he did lead Philadelphia to their only Super Bowl title last season. When he was named the week-15 starter in place of Wentz, who is nursing a back injury, it seemed like business as usual — and it was.

He looked to one of his favourite targets, Alshon Jeffery, and six other receivers to extend drives and tire the Rams, who had just given up nearly 300 total yards in their week-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Foles found the seven-year veteran for 160 yards on eight receptions. Jeffery was so impressive he more than doubled his 20-plus-yard catch output and was left so open that the only person he had to compete with for the ball was his own team-mate.

Tate finished with five catches for 43 yards and tight end Zach Ertz had 22 yards on three receptions. Three other receivers had multiple catches.

Rams falling apart at wrong time

Early season woes can be worked out as teams face the brunt of their schedule and a gruelling playoff race. But, when the struggles come in the final weeks of the season, they seem harder to shake — which has been the case for the once unstoppable Rams.

Last week, head coach Sean McVay took responsibility for the team's loss and vowed they would work to return to their former glory. But after flying through the beginning of the season with eight straight wins, Los Angeles have now lost matchups to the New Orleans Saints and Bears, both division leaders, with nothing seeming to come together like it once did.

Goff has had more interceptions in his last three games (7) than he had in his first 11 outings (6) and the defense, which boasts the likes of Aaron Donald, has recently been susceptible to the run — along with a secondary that has had its own struggles. Since week 10, the Rams have allowed the most yards in the NFL.

This should not be cause for too much panic. Los Angeles have clinched their division and will close out the regular season with games against the lowly Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.