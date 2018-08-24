Foles: I haven't been myself in preseason

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 24 Aug 2018, 21:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Nick Foles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles acknowledged he has not felt like himself during a difficult preseason.

Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win against the New England Patriots last season while filling in for the injured Carson Wentz, but he has not looked the same player in the preseason games.

He went 13 of 17 for 127 yards with two interceptions against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday as Philadelphia lost 5-0 to a team that did not win a game last year.

And Foles is well aware that his errors are costing the team.

"There's times when I feel good and [times when] I'm making some mistakes," Foles told reporters. "It's as simple as that.

"I've just got to keep being critical of myself, keep watching the film, understand what's going on and just keep playing, keep pulling through.

"Obviously I haven't been myself and I expect a lot of myself. But I've got to keep looking at it, keep learning. I've played this game a long time. I know how to address this. Just keep moving forward, keeping that positive outlook.

"I made too many mistakes during critical times that hurt us as a team [against the Browns]. If I clean that up, we win this game.

"I thought the Browns played really hard. They're improving that team - you can tell by how they are flying around and what they are doing. They played real well, but I have to continue to keep working."

However, coach Doug Pederson was determined not to solely blamed Foles, saying: "I'm disappointed in the offense. I don't want to single out one player, so don't put this all on Nick. I'm disappointed in the offense.

"It's obviously not what you want in the third preseason week. It's one of those things where we're still keeping things very vanilla and we still want to evaluate and make sure we have the right guys in the right spots."