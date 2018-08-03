Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Former NFL fullback Lasike signs for Harlequins

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    03 Aug 2018, 21:15 IST
PaulLasike - cropped
Paul Lasike has signed for Harlequins

Harlequins have signed United States centre and former NFL fullback Paul Lasike from Utah Warriors.

Lasike, born in New Zealand, earned a rugby scholarship at Brigham Young University but ended up playing for their American football team.

After signing contracts with the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears, for whom he made 10 appearances in 2016, he returned to rugby and was part of the USA side that overcame Scotland 30-29 in June.

"Playing rugby in the US and representing them at international level has been an awesome experience. But it was an honour to be asked to join such a prestigious club as Harlequins and I am delighted to be joining the club," Lasike told Quins TV.

"I did my own research about the club and I asked a couple of my friends on the US team about the Harlequins and they said, 'Grab the bull by both horns and take it!' So I did.

"It is an exciting, awesome opportunity and now we have the next month to get prepared for the start of the season. I can't wait."

Quins head coach Paul Gustard said: "I am delighted Paul is joining us for the start of a new era at Harlequins. He is a player who has enormous game-changing potential and I am very excited and pleased that Paul and his young family have made the decision to come to be part of our journey.

"He adds something different to a talented group of centres that we have at the club."

Omnisport
NEWS
