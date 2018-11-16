×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Former Ohio State students air claims of sex abuse by doctor

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    16 Nov 2018, 23:35 IST
AP Image

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former students alleging sexual abuse by a former Ohio State University team doctor are pleading with the school's trustees not to dismiss or minimize victims' claims.

Seven accusers of Dr. Richard Strauss told trustees Friday his actions have caused them long-term harm. They described abuse during team physicals, while being treated for injuries and during medical exams at the student health center.

They blamed Ohio State for failing to act sooner.

Strauss killed himself in 2005. A law firm investigating abuse claims says about 150 former students have given firsthand accounts of Strauss' sexual misconduct between 1979 and 1997. Strauss' relatives are cooperating. They've expressed shock at the allegations, first raised in April.

The board told accusers their experiences are being taken seriously and action will follow the investigation.

Associated Press
NEWS
Ohio State board to hear from ex-students alleging sex abuse
RELATED STORY
Ohio State: 145 firsthand accounts of doctor sex misconduct
RELATED STORY
Accusers: 20-plus Ohio State staff knew concerns over doctor
RELATED STORY
Ohio State's bill for sex misconduct inquiry: $1.5M so far
RELATED STORY
Ex-employees: Doc in sex abuse inquiry aimed ads at students
RELATED STORY
Ohio State closes ranks as Meyer probe adds new scandal
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Ohio State trustees' group will head Meyer probe
RELATED STORY
Ohio State's Meyer defends self, ex-assistant denies abuse
RELATED STORY
Ohio State suspends Meyer 3 games, says he protected protege
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Ohio State opens practice without Meyer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us