×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Former USA Gymnastics president arrested for alleged tampering

PTI
NEWS
News
5   //    18 Oct 2018, 12:24 IST

Los Angeles, Oct 18 (AFP) Former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny, who resigned from his post last year, was arrested in connection with the Larry Nassar molestation scandal, US media reported.

The arrest on Wednesday came after Penny was indicted three weeks ago by a grand jury on felony charges of allegedly tampering with evidence in the sexual assault investigation of former gymnastics doctor Nassar, the Huntsville Item newspaper reported.

Penny was arrested by a police task force in Gatlinburg, Tennessee and is awaiting extradition to Texas, prosecutors said in a press release Wednesday night.

According to the indictment, Penny is alleged to have tampered with evidence during the investigation of Nassar by ordering the removal of documents from the Karolyi Ranch in Walker County, Texas that were related to the activities of Nassar at the ranch.

The indictment alleges the removal of the documents was done to destroy or hide the documents and impair the investigation.

"During the investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Walker County Sheriff's Office, several sources reported that Penny ordered the removal of the documents from the ranch after learning that an investigation was underway," the Item quoted Walker County district attorney David Weeks saying.

The documents in question were from the Korolyi Ranch, the base for the gold-medal winning US Olympic teams. It is also the location where several athletes say Nassar molested them.

In February, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after he pled guilty to molesting 10 girls.

Penny could be facing between two to 10 years in jail on a third degree felony charge.

"Deputy U.S. Marshals and task force officers from the Southern District of Texas and the Eastern District Tennessee worked tirelessly to locate Penny," US Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee David Jolley said in a news release.

"Good police work ensured that Penny was swiftly and safely apprehended. He will now face the charges against him."

Penny's arrest also comes a day after the newly appointed interim president and chief executive of USA Gymnastics, Mary Bono, resigned just days after being named to the job following stinging criticism by Olympic stars Simone Biles and Aly Raisman.

The 56-year-old Bono drew the ire of Olympic superstar Biles over a tweet posted by Bono last month in which she was critical of apparel maker Nike following the company's ad campaign featuring ex-NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

Penny's arrest and Bono's resignation are further blows to USA Gymnastics, which has lurched from one self-inflicted crisis to the next as it struggles to rebuild in the aftermath of the Nassar sex abuse scandal

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Ex-USA Gymnastics head indicted in Texas on tampering charge
RELATED STORY
Bono resigns as USA Gymnastics president after 4 days
RELATED STORY
Another USA Gymnastics president resigns in Nassar fallout
RELATED STORY
USA Gymnastics president: mediation with Nassar survivors
RELATED STORY
Ex-lawmaker Mary Bono hired as USA Gymnastics interim CEO
RELATED STORY
Kerry Perry quits as president of scandal-hit USA Gymnastics
RELATED STORY
Biles bothered by new USA Gymnastics CEO's anti-Nike tweet
RELATED STORY
Progress slow for USA Gymnastics in wake of Nassar scandal
RELATED STORY
New USOC CEO calls for another shakeup at USA Gymnastics
RELATED STORY
Amid turmoil, USA Gymnastics takes small steps forward
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us