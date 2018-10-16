×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Formula E CEO says Saudi race still planned to open season

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    16 Oct 2018, 02:52 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — The Formula E motorsport series is pressing ahead with plans to open its season in Saudi Arabia, even as global business leaders have suspended ties with the Gulf kingdom over the disappearance of a journalist.

Turkish officials say they fear Saudi agents killed and dismembered Jamal Khashoggi after he entered the consulate in Istanbul nearly two weeks ago. Khashoggi wrote columns in the Washington Post that were critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The alleged incident led to business executives and media companies pulling out of a major investment conference in Saudi Arabia this month.

But Formula E is not ready to pull out of Saudi Arabia, which will host the electric racing championship season opener on Dec. 15 in the outskirts of the capital Riyadh.

Formula E chief executive Alejandro Agag told The Associated Press on Monday that "referring to the incident, we obviously have no comment to make. At this moment there are no plans to change the Formula E calendar this season. Of course we are monitoring (the situation)."

Associated Press
NEWS
Formula E paves way for electric cars on and off racetrack
RELATED STORY
Ex-lawmaker Mary Bono hired as USA Gymnastics interim CEO
RELATED STORY
mjunction joins hands with Sporty Solutionz to create...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Elliott wins NASCAR playoff race at Dover
RELATED STORY
Planned racing ad on sails of Sydney Opera House divisive
RELATED STORY
NASCAR Cup rookie Bubba Wallace ready to race
RELATED STORY
Scandal-hit USOC picks golf executive Sarah Hirshland as CEO
RELATED STORY
Fan support has dwindled at Toronto IndyCar race
RELATED STORY
Australian becomes 1st woman to skipper Clipper race winner
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch wins 6th race of the season at Pocono
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us