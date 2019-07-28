Fournette says last season 'humbled' Jaguars

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 28 Jul 2019, 05:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette was honest about the Jacksonville Jaguars' struggles last season.

Jacksonville went 5-11 and missed the playoffs a year after making it to the AFC Championship game. The lowly record, Fournette says, humbled the team.

The third-year running back, who was selected by the Jaguars as the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft, also admitted the team did not bring the right intensity and mindset entering the 2018 season.

"I think we appreciate last season overall," Fournette said after the team's practice on Saturday.

"I feel like a lot of things, individually, we all could have done to get ourselves in better shape confidence-wise coming off a great season in 2017. I think last year kind of humbled a lot of us in some ways."

However, Fournette has already noticed a change this year.

"You see in the way guys practice," Fournette said. "Some guys who kind of [had a] lack of effort, they're not showing it this year. So I think last season kind of woke a lot of guys up."

Fournette is also hoping to get back to full capacity after playing just eight games last season, when he logged just 439 rushing yards and six total touchdowns.