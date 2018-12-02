×
Franz takes super-G race at Beaver Creek on snowy, foggy day

Associated Press
News
4   //    02 Dec 2018, 02:43 IST
AP Image

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Max Franz of Austria conquered the snow and fog Saturday for his first World Cup super-G victory.

Racing was delayed an hour as course workers cleared a considerable amount of snow from the track. With snowflakes still falling, Franz found just a little more speed in a tightly contested event.

He finished in 1 minute, 1.91 seconds, holding off Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland by 0.33 seconds. There was a three-way tie for third among Norwegian teammates Aksel Lund Svindal and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Italy's Dominik Paris. The trio was 0.41 seconds behind.

It's the second straight day Caviezel and Svindal wound up on the podium. They finished in the same spots during the downhill.

Franz won a downhill last weekend at Lake Louise.

