French rider Pinot wins Tour of Lombardy

Associated Press
13 Oct 2018, 21:35 IST
COMO, Italy (AP) — French rider Thibaut Pinot won the Tour of Lombardy on Saturday for the first single-day classic victory of his career.

Pinot, who rides for the Groupama-FDJ team, left behind challenger Vincenzo Nibali with a solo attack 14 kilometers from the finish of the hilly 241-kilometer (150-mile) route from Bergamo to Como.

Nibali, a two-time winner of the Lombardy race, finished second, 32 seconds behind. Dylan Teuns of Belgium crossed third, 43 seconds back.

The victory caps a strong week for Pinot, who also won the Milano-Torino race on Wednesday.

"Among the monuments (single-day classics), Il Lombardia is the nicest in my mind," Pinot said. "I've always wanted to win it. I'm in the form of my life but to win ahead of Nibali is something very special."

Pinot also won two stages in the Spanish Vuelta last month and the five-day Tour of the Alps in April.

