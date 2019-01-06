×
Friedrich wins 4-man race, Germany remains perfect on season

Associated Press
1   //    06 Jan 2019, 20:19 IST
ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany's unbeaten season in World Cup bobsled races continued Sunday, with Francesco Friedrich driving to a four-man victory.

It was Friedrich's fifth win in six races this season, and Germany has now won all nine World Cup bobsled events through the season's first three tour stops. Oskars Kibermanis was second for Latvia, and Nico Walther took third for Germany.

For the United States, Justin Olsen drove his sled to 19th place and Codie Bascue — already dealing with a left leg injury that leaves him unable to push at the start of races — tipped his sled over late in the second heat and finished 20th.

Bascue and the members of his team avoided injury in the crash.

The World Cup bobsled season continues next weekend in Koenigssee, Germany.

Associated Press
