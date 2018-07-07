Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Froome starts pursuit of 5th Tour de France title

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    07 Jul 2018, 14:57 IST
AP Image

NOIRMOUTIER-EN-L'ILE, France (AP) — Chris Froome's pursuit of a record-tying fifth Tour de France title has begun amid big crowds under sunny skies on an island off the Atlantic coast.

The full peloton of 176 riders split between 22 teams got rolling Saturday morning for the mostly flat 201-kilometer (125-mile) first stage from Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile to Fontenay-le-Comte.

Three French riders — Kevin Ledanois (Team Fortuneo-Samsic), Jerome Cousin (Direct Energie) and Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) — attacked at the start flag and quickly established an advantage of more than a minute.

After crossing a bridge to the mainland, the route will take riders along the coastline before heading slightly inland for the finish.

Crosswinds permitting, the first wearer of the yellow jersey should be decided in a mass sprint.

Froome is aiming to join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as the only riders to win the Tour five times.

The three-week Tour ends July 29 in Paris.

___

More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/TourdeFrance

Tour de France director calls for 'serenity' with Froome
RELATED STORY
Froome cleared of doping by UCI ahead of Tour de France
RELATED STORY
Team Sky fields impressive Tour lineup in support of Froome
RELATED STORY
TOUR 2018: A look at the main Tour de France contenders
RELATED STORY
After Giro win, Froome quickly changes focus to Tour
RELATED STORY
Froome calls on skeptical fans to let him ride Tour in peace
RELATED STORY
Froome effectively seals Giro title in penultimate stage
RELATED STORY
Van Garderen embraces No. 2 role for team at Tour de France
RELATED STORY
TOUR 2018: Divisions remain after Froome's drug case
RELATED STORY
Movistar launches 3-man attack to end Froome's Tour reign
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us