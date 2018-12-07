×
German skier risks losing 1st win for getting extra oxygen

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    07 Dec 2018, 20:32 IST
AP Image

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — Days after getting his first career World Cup win, Stefan Luitz could be disqualified for breaking skiing's doping rules by using an oxygen mask.

The International Ski Federation says it is investigating an incident in Beaver Creek on Sunday.

Racing started at an altitude of 10,340 feet (3,152 meters) and the 26-year-old German won the giant slalom by retaining his first-run lead. The victory ended Marcel Hirscher's five-race winning streak in the event.

Hirscher, the Olympic champion in giant slalom, could yet be awarded his 60th World Cup race win.

FIS anti-doping rules state oxygen tanks cannot be brought to race venues, and "competition results achieved after the use of the equipment shall be automatically disqualified."

Associated Press
NEWS
