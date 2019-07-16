Germany 1st and 3rd in 10k open water race at world titles

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Florian Wellbrock of Germany edged France's Marc-Antoine Olivier by two-tenths of a second Tuesday to win the men's 10-kilometer open water race at the world championships.

The 21-year-old Wellbrock finished in 1 hour, 47 minutes, 55.90 seconds. Another German swimmer, Rob Muffels, took bronze in 1:47.57.40 at the coastal city of Yeosu on the East China Sea, 85 kilometers (52 miles) east of Gwangju.

Hungarian swimmer Kristof Rasovszky, who won the 5-kilometer race on Saturday, was fourth in 1:47.59.50 and American Jordan Wilimovsky was fifth in a time of 1:48.01.00.

The top 10 finishers in the race earned spots for their countries in next year's 10-kilometer race at the Tokyo Olympics.

The open water races continue Wednesday with the women's 5-kilometer race, followed by the 5-kilometer team relay on Thursday and the 25-kilometer races for men and women on Friday. All are non-Olympic events.