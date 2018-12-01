×
Germany, Austria take golds on Day 1 of World Cup luge stop

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    01 Dec 2018, 11:38 IST
AP Image

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Wolfgang Kindl of Austria won the men's singles race and the German team of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken prevailed in the doubles race Friday at a World Cup luge event on the track used for the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Kindl broke the track record with his second-run time of 49.837 seconds, capping his victory in 1:39.774. Germany's Felix Loch was second, about one-tenth of a second back, and Austria's Reinhard Egger took third.

Chris Mazdzer of the U.S. was the top North American finisher, placing sixth.

Eggert and Benecken won the doubles in 1:16.691, leading a 1-2-3 German sweep of the medals. Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm were second, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt finished third.

Tristan Walker and Justin Snith were fifth for Canada, while Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman were seventh for the U.S.

Women's singles and a team relay will be held on Saturday.

Associated Press
NEWS
