Goff, Rams shut down by Bears in 15-6 loss

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    10 Dec 2018, 10:41 IST
AP Image

CHICAGO (AP) — Jared Goff was born in California and played his college ball for California before beginning his pro career in Southern California with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Golden State kid looked a little lost in the Windy City.

Harassed by Chicago's fierce pass rush all night long, Goff threw a career-high four interceptions in a costly 15-6 loss to the Bears on Sunday at a chilly Soldier Field. Several of Goff's passes wobbled coming out of his right hand, and it was hard to tell where he was going on a couple more throws.

The loss dropped Los Angeles (11-2) into a tie with New Orleans in the race for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The Saints hold the tiebreaker after topping the Rams 45-35 on Nov. 4.

Goff and company had won three in a row since falling short in New Orleans, averaging 40 points during the streak. But Los Angeles' prolific offense was completely shut down by Khalil Mack and the Bears (9-4).

Goff was 20 for 44 for a season-low 180 yards. NFL rushing leader Todd Gurley managed just 28 yards on 11 carries, both season lows. Greg Zuerlein booted a 40-yard field goal attempt off the right upright at a key moment in the fourth quarter.

"Tonight was a humbling experience for me as a head coach," second-year Rams coach Sean McVay said.

Goff threw two of his interceptions in the first half, but the game was tied at 6 at the break. Chicago then went ahead to stay when Eddie Goldman tackled Goff in the end zone on the Rams' first drive in the third for the Bears' first safety of the season.

Goff also was sacked by Mack and Akiem Hicks.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

Associated Press
NEWS
Fetching more content...
