×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Golden Graham! Gano hits 63-yard field goal for Panthers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    08 Oct 2018, 03:48 IST
Gano_cropped
Graham Gano is congratulated after his 63-yard field goal.

Graham Gano kicked a 63-yard field goal with one second remaining as the Carolina Panthers clinched a stunning 33-31 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Gano tied the record for the second-longest field goal in NFL history, matching a feat achieved by Tom Dempsey (1970), Jason Elam (1998), Sebastian Janikowski (2011) and David Akers (2012).

Matt Prater stands alone in top spot, hitting a 64-yarder for the Denver Broncos against the Tennessee Titans in December 2013.

The dramatic finish in Carolina came after the Giants had erased a 14-point deficit to take the lead.

Eli Manning's 15-yard touchdown pass to running back Saquon Barkley made it 31-28 to the visitors with one minute and eight seconds still left on the clock in the fourth quarter.

However, Cam Newton moved the ball 30 yards to set up the chance for Gano - whose previous longest kick was from 59 yards - to become the hero with his fourth field goal of the game.

The win improved the Panthers to 3-1 this season, with all their victories coming at home. The Giants, meanwhile, slip to 1-4.

Omnisport
NEWS
Bengals run defense stumbles in 31-21 loss to Panthers
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Rams finally take lead over Seahawks after pick
RELATED STORY
Colts' Vinatieri breaks NFL field-goal record
RELATED STORY
Vinatieri breaks NFL's field goal record with No. 566
RELATED STORY
Vikings tie Packers in OT after kicker misses three field...
RELATED STORY
Panthers sign Eric Reid to one-year deal
RELATED STORY
Reid considering national anthem stance with Panthers
RELATED STORY
Dobbs shines, Steelers roll by Panthers 39-24
RELATED STORY
Golden performance not enough for Lions in loss at Cowboys
RELATED STORY
Newton, defense lead Panthers past Cowboys 16-8
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us