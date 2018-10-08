Golden Graham! Gano hits 63-yard field goal for Panthers

Graham Gano is congratulated after his 63-yard field goal.

Graham Gano kicked a 63-yard field goal with one second remaining as the Carolina Panthers clinched a stunning 33-31 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Gano tied the record for the second-longest field goal in NFL history, matching a feat achieved by Tom Dempsey (1970), Jason Elam (1998), Sebastian Janikowski (2011) and David Akers (2012).

Matt Prater stands alone in top spot, hitting a 64-yarder for the Denver Broncos against the Tennessee Titans in December 2013.

The dramatic finish in Carolina came after the Giants had erased a 14-point deficit to take the lead.

Eli Manning's 15-yard touchdown pass to running back Saquon Barkley made it 31-28 to the visitors with one minute and eight seconds still left on the clock in the fourth quarter.

However, Cam Newton moved the ball 30 yards to set up the chance for Gano - whose previous longest kick was from 59 yards - to become the hero with his fourth field goal of the game.

The win improved the Panthers to 3-1 this season, with all their victories coming at home. The Giants, meanwhile, slip to 1-4.