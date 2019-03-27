Goodell and NFL seeking all the facts in Kraft case before any action

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL will continue to gather information about Robert Kraft's ongoing legal case before deciding on any further action.

Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of soliciting prostitution in a day spa in Jupiter, Florida and has requested a jury trial.

The 77-year-old was present at this week's NFL owners' meetings in Arizona, where Goodell spoke publicly for the first time regarding the situation.

"I think we said this several weeks ago, the Personal Conduct Policy applies to everybody - the commissioner's office, executives, players, coaches," Goodell told reporters.

"And it will be applied to everybody. It will be done after we get all the facts and we have all the information. We will be fair and smart about it. That is what we'll do."

He later added: "When we get all the information, we'll make determinations. I'm not going to speculate on where we are or my views on anything. Until we get all the information, we're not to make any discussions or any comments about that."

And Goodell suggested he, not the owners, would determine any potential punishment, saying: "The personal conduct policy is my responsibility."