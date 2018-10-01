Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Gordon on playing for Patriots: I'm going to take advantage of this opportunity

Omnisport
NEWS
News
01 Oct 2018
Josh Gordon has enjoyed his time in New England.

The 27-year-old wide receiver, who made his Patriots debut on Sunday, caught two passes for 32 yards in his team's 38-7 win over the Miami Dolphins.

He said playing for New England has been an "awesome experience" so far.

"I have no doubt I'm going to take advantage of this opportunity," Gordon said after the win (via Boston.com). "I'm more than blessed, I'm extremely grateful to be put in this scenario. I think the only thing right for me to do is to take full advantage of it.

"I'm loving it … The guys have been great. It's a real home environment. I feel as comfortable as ever."

Patriots star Tom Brady threw for 274 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions against Miami. Gordon said the quarterback "has been rooting for" him.

"It's awesome catching a pass from Tom at any point in time," Gordon said. "It's been awesome to have his support and his love, as well as the rest of the team-mates and staff here. Tom's a passionate guy, and I love that … I think we're going to mesh just fine."

The Patriots acquired Gordon from the Browns in exchange for a late-round draft choice earlier this month.

Gordon has been suspended multiple times for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons before returning last year.

Gordon's best season came in 2013 when he made the Pro Bowl after registering 1,646 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for the Browns.

Omnisport
NEWS
