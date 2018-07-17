Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Govt sets up committee to find ways to strengthen NCC, NSS

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
30   //    17 Jul 2018, 18:09 IST

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) In a bid to address issues such as "manpower deficiency" in the NCC and NSS, the government has decided to form a committee under former education secretary Anil Swarup, seeking suggestions to revamp and strengthen the two youth institutions.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Youth Affairs stated that the committee will also have "suitable representations" from NCC (National Cadet Corps) and the Ministry of Human Resource and Development.

"The Committee will deal with issues like expansion, strengthening training infrastructure, rationalising resources, reducing manpower deficiency affecting NCC and NSS (National Service Scheme)," the statement read.

The Committee will also submit recommendations for building "synergy" between these two institutions.

"At present, there are 13.5 lakh cadets in NCC in the age group of 12 to 26 years with pan India presence in about 703 out of 716 districts," the ministry stated.

"There is also an existing shortage in the NCC manpower across the categories ranging from 5 per cent to 36 per cent," it added.

The NCC has an annual budget of about Rs 2200 crore with the central government's share being about Rs 1600 crore, according to the ministry data.

"NCC, with this meagre resources, is not able to expand itself and to cover all the districts of the country and cater to the needs of wait-listed educational institutions," it said.

The ministry said a recent meeting at the Prime Minister's Office stressed on the need to strengthen the two bodies.

"Ministry of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Human Resource Development and NCC through the Ministry of Defence participated in the discussion. The discussion was mainly focused on taking measures for strengthening NCC and NSS and how youth could be empowered through these institutions.

"NSS has been playing a very active role in the service of the nation, particularly in the Government's Programme such as Swachh Bharat Mission," it said

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
NFLPA files challenge to league's new anthem policy
RELATED STORY
Russian Olympic Committee president Zhukov to step down
RELATED STORY
Why "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar" is still relevant in 2018
RELATED STORY
Esports on ESPN: Overwatch championship to air in prime time
RELATED STORY
Earnhardt leads all-analyst NASCAR booth in New Hampshire
RELATED STORY
Heat is on Tokyo 2020 organizers to combat high temperatures
RELATED STORY
620 Dreams and a billion-plus aspirations
RELATED STORY
Michigan State agrees to pay $500M to settle Nassar claims
RELATED STORY
Formula E paves way for electric cars on and off racetrack
RELATED STORY
Why Does Cheating Exist In Sports And Can Meditation...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us