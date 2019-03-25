Gronkowski agent leaves door open for return

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 25 Mar 2019, 23:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski may have walked away from football, but his agent is leaving the door open for a return.

While discussing his client on Get Up! on Monday, Drew Rosenhaus said he would not be surprised if the tight end suited up again in future after taking some time off.

"Rob is 29 years old. He's still a very young man. It wouldn't shock me if he has a change of heart, if he feels great and he decides that he wants to play football," Rosenhaus said.

"But this is just me talking. This isn't Rob. And I don't want to create any unnecessary expectations.

"Rob is a very unique personality. If the team was struggling or they needed him at some point next year, and let's just say hypothetically Tom Brady gave him a call and said 'Rob, I need you,' I wouldn't be shocked if he came back to play a few games."

Gronkowski announced his retirement on Sunday in a lengthy Instagram post, hanging his helmet after nine historic seasons spent entirely in New England.

While Rosenhaus did not deny Gronkowski's intentions, he pointed out that other players have changed their minds in the past.

"Rob Gronkowski is retired and it's unlikely that he will ever play football again," Rosenhaus said. "However, I did close my conversation with Rob yesterday when he called to tell me he was going to retire, and I said, 'Rob, just keep in mind that if you ever have a change of heart, you can come back and play.

"I'm sure the Patriots would welcome you with open arms. If it's sometime during the season. If it's late in the year. If you feel good and want to come back and play, we'll make it happen.'

Advertisement

"That's all. It was just a suggestion. I couldn't let go without leaving that in Rob's ear. Hey listen, Jason Witten did it. Witten [is] another Hall of Fame tight end; he took the year off and decided to come back."

Asked what Gronkowski would do with his free time, Rosenhaus added: "Nothing. A lot of fun. A lot of rest. Good times. Relaxation. Partying. Being himself. Being Gronk.

"Eventually we could see him doing TV, acting, a whole number of things. Appearances. Endorsements. He's one of the biggest personalities. He won't disappear. He's going to have fun for a while, but he'll be back in the limelight in the near future, I believe."