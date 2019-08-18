Gruden: Brown will be practicing with Raiders soon

Antonio Brown

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden believes star wide receiver Antonio Brown will fully participate in practice soon.

The start to Brown's first year with the Raiders has already been shrouded in turmoil. After he arrived to camp in a hot air balloon, the seven-time NFL Pro-Bowler was quickly placed on the non-football injury list.

It was later reported Brown was dealing with frostbitten feet after a cryotherapy equipment mishap.

Asked about Brown, Gruden told reporters on Saturday: "He took all the reps today in our walkthrough.

"He showed great retention and we'll see what happens here with this afternoon.

"We're going to have a walkthrough today as well ... so we'll pick it up tomorrow."

Live: Coach Gruden and Derek Carr address the media live from Napa. https://t.co/R6rs0tOFsJ — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 17, 2019

Brown ran routes and caught passes on Thursday in Arizona ahead of the team's second exhibition game and also was part of Oakland's walkthrough back in California over the weekend.

The 31-year-old has also been embroiled in controversy surrounding his helmet. First, the NFL told Brown he could not use his old helmet because it was not approved anymore.

Brown showed up at practice with an old Pittsburgh Steelers helmet he had crudely repainted with colours approximating the Raiders design.

More recently, Brown refused to play without his old helmet. Now, the league will allow Brown to wear the specific model of Schutt helmet he loves, provided it is less than 10 years old.

While Brown is certainly keeping everyone on their toes this early in the season, his team-mates are focused on the football aspect and quarterback Derek Carr is already impressed in Brown's limited showing.

"The man's recall is unbelievable," Carr said. "He came in and, no mental errors, and in this offense, that's not easy to do. Especially, whenever you have a day off ... you come back and you're like, you've got to stay on coach Gruden's offense all the time. You can tell Antonio's been studying because he came out and didn't miss a beat. He was a part of everything we did today."