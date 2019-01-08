×
Gruden has final say - Raiders GM Mayock

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    08 Jan 2019, 10:19 IST
gruden-jon-01072019-getty-ftr.jpg
Jon Gruden

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gurden has the final say at the NFL franchise, said new general manager Mike Mayock.

Mayock already has the power dynamic between him and Gruden figured out following his appointment in late December.

The Raiders GM said he does not have a problem giving Gruden the last word.

"In all honesty, Jon's got [the] final say, if it ever comes to that, and I've got zero problems with that," Mayock told ESPN on Monday. "

"Now, having said that, I think we're going to come to a consensus, and I like a little yelling, a little screaming, a little fighting for what players you believe in.

"But at the end of the day, I guarantee you, Jon Gruden and I are going to know what a Raider looks like and smells like. I don't think we're going to have any issues."

Mayock's comments came while he was scouting the college football national championship between Alabama and Clemson. The Raiders have multiple top picks in upcoming drafts.

"We've got three first-round picks this year, two next year and a little money to spend in free agency," he added. "So, what I can tell you is we're going to start with the basics, and I think over the next couple of years, you'll see a huge increase in the talent level of the Raiders."

Former NFL Network draft analyst Mayock is settling into his new role. He said his trip to Santa Clara, California, was the first time he has left the office in a week.

"It's been awesome," Mayock said.  "I've been a little overwhelmed with some of the non-football duties that go along with being a GM, and you've got to kind of prioritise, get yourself back to the tape, because that's the reason I'm there in the first place."

 

Omnisport
NEWS
