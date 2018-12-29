Gurley ruled out of Rams season finale against 49ers

Todd Gurley

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has been ruled out of Sunday's regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Sean McVay revealed on Thursday that the Rams' star running back has experienced problems with his left knee since the team began 2018 with a win over the Oakland Raiders.

And 24 hours later, the team confirmed that Gurley will be rested and miss the meeting with NFC West rivals the Niners, sitting out for a second consecutive week.

Gurley had aggravated the sore knee in a defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on December 16, causing his absence against the Arizona Cardinals.

Swelling has since gone down, but Gurley has not practiced since the game with the Eagles.

Todd Gurley is OUT Sunday vs. 49ers



Read » https://t.co/4dDqjNcvwE pic.twitter.com/Z9WR8Urgyu — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 28, 2018

Gurley, 24, has rushed for 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding four receiving touchdowns this season. His 21 total TDs lead the NFL, despite his sitting out last week's game.

CJ Anderson is expected to deputise again and start at running back on Sunday, having rushed for 167 yards on 20 carries in his Rams debut against the Cardinals.

The Rams (12-3) have already clinched the division title but will look to secure a first-round bye when they host San Francisco (4-11).