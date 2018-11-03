×
Hanyu far ahead in Helsinki Grand Prix

Associated Press
NEWS
News
15   //    03 Nov 2018, 20:05 IST
AP Image

HELSINKI (AP) — Yuzuru Hanyu leads comfortably after the men's short program at the Helsinki stage of the Grand Prix figure skating series after landing two clean quads.

The Olympic champion from Japan was nearly flawless in the Saturday skate, aside from a wobble coming out of his quad toe-triple toe combination.

Hanyu will go into Sunday's free skate with a 16-point edge over second-place Michal Brezina. The Czech also made no significant errors but was slightly less ambitious than Hanyu, putting his quad salchow-triple toe combination at the opening — compared to later on for Hanyu.

China's Jin Boyang was a distant third.

Despite dominating the field, Hanyu said "I need to train more."

Brezina, who is bouncing back from a couple of disappointing seasons, said he's been feeling more relaxed as he gets older.

"I'm not really thinking about skating as the main thing that stresses me out," the 28-year-old said.

Russians Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert won their first Grand Prix gold, vaulting ahead of Italy's Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise, who had led after the short program. The Russians neatly executed their opening triple twist lift and their triple-double-sequence was precise, but Enbert fell on a triple salchow.

The Italians were out of synchronization.

Another Russian pair, Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Kodykin, won their first Grand Prix medal by taking bronze.

