Harris deserves new deal, says Broncos team-mate Miller

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 1 // 14 May 2019, 06:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Harris

Denver Broncos star Von Miller believes four-time Pro Bowler Chris Harris Jr. deserves a new deal.

Harris joined the Broncos the same year as Miller in 2011, signing a three-year deal as an undrafted NFL free agent before penning a five-year extension in 2015.

The 29-year-old is set to enter the final year of his current deal after Denver exercised his 2018 option last March and is slated to earn $8.5million in 2019.

Harris, however, wants a new deal or a trade. Miller – who will be entering his ninth season in Denver – said the cornerback and long-time team-mates is deserving of a fresh contract.

"He does every single thing right, on and off the football field," Miller said. "Undrafted free agent. Played well through his first contract. Got a second contract. Played well through the second contract.

"Sometimes, when you first get here, they tell you if you play and you play well, they'll take care of you and if you do the right things in the community and you do all the right things on the football field, they'll take care of you.

"Chris has definitely done everything right and then some. … But it's not always as easy as it seems and I understand that. I've been through that before."

According to a report in April, which cited unidentified sources, Harris has formally requested to be traded if the team are unable to give him a new contract.

Advertisement

Other reports stated he wants at least $15m per year on a new deal.

General manager John Elway was asked about the possibility of an extension once the news surfaced and said then: "We'll talk about it. Doesn't mean we'll do it."

In 123 career games with 105 starts, Harris has logged 19 interceptions — four returned for touchdowns — 83 passes defended and 462 total tackles.