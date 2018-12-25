Harris rips off 99-yard return as Raiders down Broncos

Derek Carr

Dwayne Harris scored on a 99-yard return as the Oakland Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos 27-14 in the NFL on Monday.

There was not much for either the Raiders or Broncos to play for when they faced each other in the last regular season "Monday Night Football" contest of 2018.

Both teams have been eliminated from the playoffs, both will finish the year with losing records and both are expected to go through a rebuild.

The only story line in this game was that it was most likely the last home game the Raiders will ever play at Oakland Alameda Coliseum, and that was enough to motivate them to get their fourth win of the season.

Oakland got out to an early lead with a savvy punt return for a touchdown and used a late interception to seal the victory.

Quarterback Derek Carr continued his streak of no interceptions with this being his 10th game he has avoided a pick. He was 19-of-26 passing for 167 yards. He did not have a touchdown but still led his team to a win with the help of a strong run game and a defense that kept Case Keenum, who threw for over 200 yards, at bay.

Oakland used two big plays to get ahead

It was an improbable play that should not have happened.

The Broncos special teams tried to down the ball near the goal line to force the opposing offense to take over with tough field position. But, as Denver's Isaac Yiadom tried to keep his foot out the end zone to prevent the Raiders from starting on the 25-yard line, the ball slipped from his grasp.

Oakland's Harris, who was ready to return the punt, picked up the ball and ran it back 99 yards for the team's first score. This gave the Raiders a lead they would not relinquish.

Later in the second half, after Keenum led back-to-back touchdown drives, the Broncos were finally threatening the Raiders' advantage.

Oakland had just gone three-and-out and punted the ball to give Denver yet another chance to score. But, Keenum threw a deep pass in the middle of the field that was picked off, giving the Raiders the ball back with just over five minutes to play.

Denver's linebacker duo were silent

The Broncos have the threatening pass rush duo of veteran Von Miller and rookie Bradley Chubb. The two have combined for 26.5 sacks and were facing a team that allowed their quarterback to get brought down a career-high 47 times.

By all accounts, Carr should have been under pressure all game. However, that just was not the case.

The announcers chalked it up to bad field conditions because of the weather — there were reports of showers at kickoff — and, that seemed to have been the case.

It was not as though Oakland boasted strong enough pass protection to contain the two linebackers. The Raiders offensive line is ranked 28th in the league in sacks allowed. But somehow, they managed to take Miller and Chubb out of the equations.

Lindsay has had an impressive rookie year

It is hard to remain optimistic when the postseason is out of the picture and the coach's job is on the line. But, running back Phillip Lindsay continues to be a bright spot for the struggling Broncos.

Despite leaving the game with an injury (wrist) in the fourth quarter and having just 46 yards before his departure, he is making history in his first season in Denver.

Lindsay became the first undrafted rookie offensive player to be named to the Pro Bowl and has broken franchise records in the process.

He also became just the third undrafted rookie in the Super Bowl era to rush for 1,000-plus yards. But, he is not the only rookie in the Broncos' backfield. Royce Freeman, who was selected in the third round of the 2018 draft out of Oregon, promises to be just as impressive — and depending on the severity of Lindsay's injury can prove that in week 17.