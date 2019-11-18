He's playing at a high level – Harbaugh hails Ravens QB Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh lauded Lamar Jackson's latest brilliant performance after a 41-7 thrashing of the Houston Texans.

Jackson, 22, continued to star in the NFL, completing 17 of 24 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 86 yards in the win on Sunday.

Harbaugh praised Jackson, who produced a superb 39-yard run in the third quarter after shaking off several tacklers.

"We do know him, we see him a lot and we know what he's capable of, I think all of our players do, but he made some great plays," he told a news conference.

"He made that play with his legs, he had some other runs, he made some great plays with his arm, made some great plays with his mind.

"I think he just played the position of quarterback exceptionally well. You appreciate that, it's the most important position probably. It's a team game but quarterback's kind of important and he's playing really at a high level."

Jackson is in his second season with Baltimore and the quarterback has improved massively with the Ravens (8-2).

Harbaugh said Jackson – who became the first Ravens player to produce multiple games with four TD passes, according to ESPN – had the right approach.

"I just think he's steadily improving, from one season to the next, but just from game to game, even from practice to practice," he said.

"He's so locked in, he's so focused on the details. He's got a great mind for it, he sees the field really well.

"He understands the concepts that we're putting in and he just continues to improve.

"He's not a guy that repeats mistakes, he's just not that kind of a guy, and those are usually the guys that get good at what they do."

Riding a six-game winning streak, the Ravens are clear of the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5), Cleveland Browns (4-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (0-9) in the AFC North.