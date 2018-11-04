×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Heavyweight champ Cormier defends vs. Lewis at UFC 230

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    04 Nov 2018, 05:43 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Cormier is set to make his first defense of the heavyweight championship Saturday night when he fights Derrick Lewis at UFC 230.

Cormier (21-1, 1 no-contest) fights for the first time since he flattened Stipe Miocic in July. Cormier, who also holds the light heavyweight championship, had been posturing for a fight against Brock Lesnar. But with Lesnar still signed to WWE and no firm word on a return to UFC, Cormier accepted the chance to fight Lewis at Madison Square Garden.

Lewis (21-5) has punishing knockout power but not much else as he fights for the title for the first time. He'll fight just one month after a knockout win at UFC 229 where he absorbed 78 significant strikes to the head but still won.

Chris Weidman takes on Jacare Souza in a middleweight bout in one of five bouts on UFC's first card this year at MSG.

Associated Press
NEWS
UFC heavyweight champ Cormier set to defend at MSG
RELATED STORY
Cormier says 'respect' made him turn down Miocic rematch
RELATED STORY
UFC's Jones suspended 15 months by USADA; can return in fall
RELATED STORY
Melee at UFC 229 after Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor
RELATED STORY
Conor McGregor makes long-awaited cage return at UFC 229
RELATED STORY
UFC champ could face fine, suspension for post-fight fracas
RELATED STORY
Cejudo upsets Johnson, Dillashaw stops Garbrandt at UFC 227
RELATED STORY
Conor is back: UFC says McGregor will fight Oct. 6 in Vegas
RELATED STORY
Tyron Woodley defends UFC title, hands Darren Till 1st loss
RELATED STORY
WWE women's movement takes hit with Saudi Arabia involvement
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us