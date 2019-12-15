Heisman Trophy: Burrow wouldn't trade journey 'for anything in the world'

Joe Burrow with the Heisman Trophy

Joe Burrow said he would not trade his journey from transfer quarterback to Heisman Trophy winner for "anything in the world" after collecting college football's most prestigious honour on Saturday.

The LSU signal-caller, likely to be the number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, won the Heisman, awarded to college football's most outstanding player, on Saturday at a ceremony in New York.

He did so by a record margin, receiving 841 first-place votes and 2,608 points. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was second with 762 points ahead of Ohio State pair Chase Young and Justin Fields.

Burrow transferred to LSU from Ohio State in 2018 and was seen as a mid-round draft pick coming into the 2019 season.

However, an incredible campaign has seen Burrow throw for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns with just six interceptions for an unbeaten LSU team that is two wins away from a first National Championship since 2007.

Three of the players in the Heisman final were transfers. Hurts switched from Alabama to Oklahoma this year while Fields traded Georgia for Ohio State after a 2018 season spent mainly on the bench.

The Ultimate Heisman Winner

The Record Breaker pic.twitter.com/qLM5olUoN1 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2019

Speaking at the ceremony, Burrow said: "I'm just so thankful for LSU and Ohio State, playing at two of the best programs in the country, great coaches both places. My journey, I wouldn't have traded it for anything in the world.

"The story of this Heisman Trophy, with me, Justin, Jalen and Chase, we have three transfers who've all had different stories.

"Three great players, both of those guys [Fields and Hurts] have pushed through adversity, it's awesome hearing their stories and sharing this weekend with them."

Burrow paid an emotional tribute to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, who named him as starting quarterback after acquiring him as a graduate transfer.

"You have no idea what you mean to my family," Burrow said to Orgeron. "I didn't play for three years, you took a chance on me, not knowing if I could play or not.

"I'm forever grateful for you. He just means so much to me and my family and to LSU and I sure hope they give him a lifetime contract, he deserves it."