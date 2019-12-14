Heisman Trophy: Chase Young plans to return to Ohio State, not enter 2020 NFL Draft

Chase Young

Chase Young says his "plan" is to return to Ohio State next season, rather than enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

The defensive end is one of four finalists for the 2019 Heisman Trophy - awarded to college football's best player - after a remarkable season with the Buckeyes.

Young set an Ohio State record with 16.5 sacks in 11 games, leading the nation in that category, and many think he will be the top prospect in next year’s draft, should he decide to forgo his senior year at college.

However, such a decision appears far from a formality as Young revealed he intends to be back with the Buckeyes in 2020.

Asked by TMZ Sports whether he was planning to return to Ohio State, Young replied: "That's the plan."

16.5 sacks,

21.5 TFL,

Silver Football Award Winner,

Bronko Nagurski Award Winner,

Big Ten DLOY,

Big Ten DPOY,



...and now the 2019 Chuck Bednarik Award Winner.@youngchase907 #GoBucks #ToughLove pic.twitter.com/p6iyu31E3z — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 13, 2019