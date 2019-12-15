Heisman Trophy: How Joe Burrow compares to fellow winners Murray, Mayfield, Jackson, Mariota & Winston

Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson

The Heisman Trophy has been won by a quarterback for a fourth year in a row after LSU's Joe Burrow was given the accolade on Saturday.

Senior Burrow, who transferred from Ohio State in 2018, beat fellow quarterbacks Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts as well as Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young to claim the prize given to college football's best player.

Burrow is LSU's second winner of the prize, after running back Billy Cannon in 1959, thanks to a remarkable season in which he has led LSU to the top seed for the 2019 College Football Playoff.

With Burrow now considered the leading contender to be the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft too, we take a look at how he compares to the last five quarterbacks to win the Heisman - Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston.

JOE BURROW (LSU) - 2019

- Threw for 4,715 yards, 48 touchdowns and six interceptions.

- Completed an NCAA-best 77.9 per cent of his passes.

- Had an NCAA-best passer rating of 201.5.

- Ran for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

- Led LSU to a 13-0 record and the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

KYLER MURRAY (OKLAHOMA) - 2018

- Threw for 4,053 yards, 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

- Had a passer rating of 205.72 - the best in Heisman history.

- Ran for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns.

- Led Oklahoma to a 12-1 record and the fourth seed in the College Football Playoff.

- Went on to be the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

BAKER MAYFIELD (OKLAHOMA) - 2017

- Threw for 4,340 yards, 41 touchdowns and five interceptions.

- Had a passer rating of 203.76 - at the time the best in Heisman history.

- Ran for 310 yards and five touchdowns.

- Led Oklahoma to a 12-1 record and the second seed in the College Football Playoff.

- Went on to be the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

LAMAR JACKSON (LOUISVILLE) - 2016

- Threw for 3,390 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

- Had a passer rating of 153.34.

- Ran for 1,538 yards (the most ever by a Heisman-winning quarterback) and 21 touchdowns.

- Led Louisville to a 9-3 record.

- Went on to be the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

MARCUS MARIOTA (OREGON) - 2014

- Threw for 3,803 yards, 38 touchdowns and two interceptions.

- Had a passer rating of 186.79.

- Ran for 669 yards and 14 touchdowns.

- Led Oregon to a 12-1 record and the second seed in the College Football Playoff.

- Went on to be the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

JAMEIS WINSTON (FLORIDA STATE) - 2013

- Threw for 3,820 yards, 38 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

- Had a passer rating of 190.05.

- Ran for 193 yards and four touchdowns.

- Led Florida State to a 13-0 record and the number one seed for the National Championship Game.

- Went on to be the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

