Heisman Trophy: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow wins prestigious award

Joe Burrow has won the 2019 Heisman Trophy, becoming the fourth successive quarterback to receive the award given to college football's best player.

Senior Burrow transferred from Ohio State in 2018 and this year he has led the Tigers to a 13-0 record and the top seed in the 2019 College Football Playoff.

The quarterback, LSU's second Heisman winner after Billy Cannon in 1959, has thrown for 4,715 yards, 48 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

He was on target with 342 of his 439 passing attempts, with 77.9 per cent of his throws reaching their intended targets for the NCAA's best completion percentage.

Burrow garnered a record 90.7 per cent of the votes, beating fellow finalists Chase Young, Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts.

He follows in the footsteps of recent winners Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson. The last non-quarterback to claim the individual honour was running back Derrick Henry in 2015.