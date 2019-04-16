×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hey Seattle, we got a deal! - QB Wilson hints at Seahawks extension

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    16 Apr 2019, 14:26 IST
Russell Wilson - cropped
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

Quarterback Russell Wilson appears to have agreed a new long-term contract with the Seattle Seahawks after uploading a video on social media in which he said, "we got a deal".

The Super Bowl XLVIII champion and six-time Pro Bowler was due to become an unrestricted free agent next year and had reportedly given Seattle an April 15 deadline to offer an extension.

It seemed that date would pass without Wilson agreeing fresh terms but, after midnight on the United States' west coast, the 30-year-old uploaded a video on his social media channels which suggested a deal had been struck.

According to a report by ESPN, Wilson reached an agreement on a four-year, $140million extension, with a $65m signing bonus, which would make him the NFL's highest-paid player.

Alongside his wife and R&B singer Ciara, Wilson said: "Hey Seattle, we got a deal.

"Go Hawks. But I'm going to see y'all in the morning. Time for y'all to go to bed."

Ciara added: "Finally, we can go to sleep!"

A third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson has led the Seahawks to two Super Bowls and the playoffs in six of his seven seasons in the league.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SEATTLE. Let’s get it. @Seahawks #GoHawks

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

Omnisport
NEWS
Prescott, Cowboys push past Seahawks for 24-22 wild-card win
RELATED STORY
Seahawks' Carroll says criticism of OC Schottenheimer is 'garbage'
RELATED STORY
Cowboys edge Seahawks in wild-card game
RELATED STORY
Seahawks franchise DE Frank Clark
RELATED STORY
Kaepernick v the NFL: How we got here
RELATED STORY
Seahawks slump, Chargers return to norm - Five 2018 playoff teams who will miss 2019 postseason
RELATED STORY
NFL rumour round-up: Browns acquire Beckham, Titans sign Wake
RELATED STORY
Mahomes wins MVP, Offensive Player of the Year – a full list of every award winner
RELATED STORY
In the younger, cheaper NFL, Super Bowl champs get cut, too
RELATED STORY
Thomas and Ingram reportedly bound for Ravens
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us