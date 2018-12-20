×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hirscher takes big 1st-run lead in World Cup slalom

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    20 Dec 2018, 15:51 IST
AP Image

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Marcel Hirscher took a big lead in the first run of a men's World Cup slalom on Thursday.

The seven-time overall champion built a lead of 0.52 seconds over Austrian teammate Michael Matt as he bounced back from a disappointing sixth-place finish in Wednesday's GS.

Hirscher has won eight of the last nine World Cup slaloms.

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was 0.59 behind in third.

Felix Neureuther was fourth and needs to make up 0.78 in his first slalom race in 13 months. The German missed most of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, and had his comeback delayed by a broken thumb and a concussion.

The race replaced a slalom which was canceled in France last week.

Associated Press
NEWS
Marcel Hirscher wins big again in a World Cup giant slalom
RELATED STORY
Hirscher edges Kristoffersen to win World Cup slalom opener
RELATED STORY
Hirscher dominates to win Alta Badia GS 6th straight year
RELATED STORY
Luitz holds off Hirscher to win giant slalom at Beaver Creek
RELATED STORY
Strong winds force cancellation of Val d'Isere men's slalom
RELATED STORY
Hirscher wins parallel GS; ties for 3rd on all-time win list
RELATED STORY
Hirscher dominates to take first-run lead in Alta Badia GS
RELATED STORY
Kranjec gives Slovenian men 1st World Cup win in GS
RELATED STORY
A father now, Hirscher feeling less pressure on the slopes
RELATED STORY
A family man now, Hirscher still favorite for overall title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us