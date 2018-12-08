×
Hirscher takes big lead in 1st run of World Cup giant slalom

Associated Press
7   //    08 Dec 2018, 15:42 IST
AP Image

VAL D'ISERE, France (AP) — Marcel Hirscher has a dominating 0.71-second, first-run lead in a World Cup giant slalom in steady falling snow Saturday.

Hirscher, the Olympic and world champion, took a big margin over Zan Kranjec despite the course being shortened by challenging weather to a lower start on the Face de Bellevarde slope.

Matts Olsson is third, 0.99 back, and Olympic silver medalist Henrik Kristoffersen is fourth with 1.20 to make up in the second run.

Hirscher had his five-race winning run in GS broken on Sunday when he finished as the runner-up to Stefan Luitz. He could still get that win because the International Ski Federation is investigating whether Luitz broke anti-doping rules by using an oxygen mask between runs at Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Luitz was tied for eighth Saturday, 1.60 behind Hirscher.

