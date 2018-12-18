×
Hirscher wins parallel GS; ties for 3rd on all-time win list

Associated Press
18 Dec 2018, 00:42 IST
LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Marcel Hirscher extended his dominance in Alta Badia by winning a parallel giant slalom night race on Monday and tied fellow Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell for third on the World Cup's all-time wins list.

Hirscher beat unheralded Thibaut Favrot of France in the final by 0.14 seconds.

It was Hirscher's second win in two days after also taking the traditional GS race on Sunday.

He also has a record eight career victories on the Gran Risa course.

It was the 62nd World Cup victory of Hirscher's career, putting him level with Moser-Proell and behind only record-holder Ingemar Stenmark (86 wins) and Lindsey Vonn (82).

It was only Favrot's 12th World Cup race, with his best previous results 17th in a GS in Germany last season and 18th on Sunday.

Alexis Pinturault of France won the small final for third place, beating defending champion Matts Olsson of Sweden by 0.18.

Needing to complete six runs to win in a knockout format, skiers were shuttled back up to the start after each leg on offroad vehicles following brief pit stops with their ski technicians.

