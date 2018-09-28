Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hockey player Meghan Duggan marries former Canadian rival

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    28 Sep 2018, 04:58 IST
AP Image

Love is in the air, and on the ice.

American forward Meghan Duggan and former Canadian women's hockey team forward Gillian Apps married last weekend in Pownal, Maine. Duggan called this on Instagram the "most incredible day of my entire life."

The U.S. Olympic Committee tweeted a picture of the couple, saying "True love overcomes even the largest of rivalries." The Canadian Olympic Committee added on Twitter: "From competitors on the ice to partners for life."

Canada and the U.S. have met in five of the six women's Olympic hockey finals.

Duggan captained the U.S. Olympic team that beat Canada for this year's title in South Korea. Apps had already retired.

Apps, granddaughter of Hockey Hall of Fame member Syl Apps, was part of Canadian teams that beat Duggan's for Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014. Apps also won gold with Canada in 2006.

Associated Press
NEWS
Truck driver charged in Canada hockey bus crash with 16 dead
RELATED STORY
Jaguars 'expressed emotion' after 9-6 loss to rival Titans
RELATED STORY
Racing Royalty: Busch watches wife play polo with a prince
RELATED STORY
5 weird sports you might have never heard of
RELATED STORY
Dutch women make strong start at field hockey World Cup
RELATED STORY
Humboldt Broncos return to ice 5 months after bus crash
RELATED STORY
Paralyzed Humboldt player's family preparing for next phase
RELATED STORY
Teen paralyzed in bus crash arrives in Philly for treatment
RELATED STORY
India's Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award recipients of 2018 in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Athletes who were caught Doping
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us