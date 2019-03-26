Hudson-Odoi challenged to maintain strong England start by Southgate

Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates with Ross Barkley

Gareth Southgate urged Callum Hudson-Odoi to maintain the effort he has shown over his first two appearances with England.

Having made a cameo against the Czech Republic on Friday, Hudson-Odoi – who is yet to make a Premier League start for Chelsea – was handed his full England debut in Monday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.

The 18-year-old repaid Southgate's faith with an impressive performance, which included an assist for Ross Barkley for England's second goal in a 5-1 victory.

And Southgate set Hudson-Odoi, who was the subject of interest from Bayern Munich in January, the task of continuing to push to become an elite player.

"Young Callum Hudson-Odoi, a fabulous performance, he's shown us what he's shown us all week," Southgate told ITV.

"I don't need to speak; his performance spoke really. With young players it is always up to them [how good they can be].

"He's got the talent. His application with us has been excellent, he's got to continue that. This is a great step forward for him but like any player you've got to constantly work and constantly look to improve."

18 - Callum Hudson-Odoi (18y 138d) is the second youngest male player to start a competitive match for England after Wayne Rooney vs Turkey in April 2003 (17y 160d). Moment. pic.twitter.com/DWmKCDRj8Q — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 25, 2019

England fell behind in the 17th minute but equalised through Michael Keane before Barkley's double put the three points beyond doubt, though alleged racist abuse from a section of the home support overshadowed the result.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling were also on target in the closing and Southgate was pleased with another vibrant performance.

"Really pleased," he added. "The game was a simple one in that we talked all week about using the width, making sure we didn't turn down the option of using our wingers, and our wingers were incredibly productive.

"The team recovered from going behind in a place that has been very difficult for us before. They showed good character and it was a good test for them."

