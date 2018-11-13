×
Hue Jackson joins Bengals staff as 'special assistant'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    13 Nov 2018, 20:42 IST
Hue-Jackson-081717-USNews-Getty-FTR
Hue Jackson

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson has joined the Cincinnati Bengals as a "special assistant" to Marvin Lewis.

Jackson was fired by Cleveland in October after the team opened the season with a 2-5-1 record, making him 3-36-1 following his appointment by the Browns in 2016.

The 53-year-old served as the Bengals' wide receivers coach from 2004 until 2006 and was back at Cincinnati between 2012 and 2015.

"I'm pleased to have the opportunity to join the Bengals this season. There is a lot of talent on this team, and I look forward to doing my part to help it finish the season strong," said Jackson in a statement.

Lewis will be leaning on Jackson for assistance with the Bengals' defense after coordinator Teryl Austin was fired on Monday.

"I have a great comfort level with Hue and his ability to assist me with the day-to-day responsibilities on defense, including analysing our opponents and helping me on game days with the players and defensive coaches," said Lewis.

Cincinnati have a 5-4 record in 2018.

Omnisport
NEWS
