×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Huge blow for Redskins as QB Smith breaks tibia and fibula

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    19 Nov 2018, 04:02 IST
AlexSmith - Cropped
Redskins QB Alex Smith lays on the turf

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg during Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans, it has been confirmed.

Smith, in his first year since moving from the Kansas City Chiefs, was hurt while being sacked midway through the third quarter by J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson.

The QB was carted from the field with his right leg in a brace and head coach Jay Gruden confirmed the devastating news in his post-match news conference.

Smith, 34, was replaced by Colt McCoy, who threw a touchdown pass to Jordan Reed on the ensuing series but could not save the Redskins from dropping to 6-4 on the season after a 23-21 defeat.

Watching on at FedExField was former Redskins QB Joe Theismann, who suffered the same injury exactly 33 years ago to the day against the New York Giants at the age of 36 and never played again.

Omnisport
NEWS
Redskins QB Smith carted off after gruesome ankle injury
RELATED STORY
Jets' Darnold looks like rookie in 15-13 loss to Redskins
RELATED STORY
Brees makes history in style, Saints thrash Redskins 43-19
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: QB as deep as ever in standard leagues
RELATED STORY
Roller-coaster Redskins in search for consistency
RELATED STORY
Redskins rue penalties, busts in blowout loss to Saints
RELATED STORY
Saints QB Drew Brees becomes NFL's all-time passing leader
RELATED STORY
Missed FG after unusual call helps 'Skins top Cowboys 20-17
RELATED STORY
Big 2nd quarter lifts Redskins to dominant win over Cards
RELATED STORY
QB Hogan, WR Quick, DL Taylor cut by Redskins to get to 53
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us